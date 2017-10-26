STRATFORD-UPON-AVON College is back in the headlines – and it’s another kicking, this time from Ofsted, which has downgraded its rating. Full story on this week’s front page.

Crime is also on the up in Warwickshire, and quite significantly, read what the police and our politicians have to say about it.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Flats get go-ahead on former Maison nightclub site.

Government stumps up £2.4m for Birmingham Road improvements.

Major flood exercise planned in Stratford.

BBC defends Gunpowdwer Plot drama set in south Warwickshire amid complaints.

Food festival organisers defend last minute cancellation.

Pub burgled hours after hosting popular man’s funeral.

Tributes after Tesco car park crash victim is named.

Music festival cash thief told to pay back another £1,000

Find out more about Stratford’s new historical ‘walk of fame’

WIN tickets to Lancaster Classic Car Show at the NEC.

Weekly What’s On Guide, including bonfire and fireworks round-up.

The best arts and sports coverage around this area.

All this and more, just 75p!

Download a copy HERE