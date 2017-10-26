Funding boost for war memorial

CLIFFORD Chambers War Memorial has received a funding boost from the War Memorial Trust Grant Scheme.

The war memorial will benefit from a grant of £2,050 from the War Memorials Trust Scheme supported by the First World War Memorials Programme. This is 75 per cent of the monies needed.

The money will enable the War Memorial to be cleaned and the names re-cut.

Frances Moreton, director, War Memorial Trust said: “War memorials are a tangible connection to our shared past creating a link between the fallen and today. It is vital we ensure all our war memorials are in the best possible condition for their age and the charity is delighted to support this project. The centenary of the First World War is a wonderful opportunity for local communities across the country to protect and conserve their war memorials. If anyone knows of any other war memorials in need of help please contact us.”

The Rev. Francis Hodgson organised for the war memorial in Clifford Chambers to be erected after the First World War.

The war memorial is owned by St Helen’s Church and is set into angle of the churchyard wall, c1920. Ashlar masonry on a plain plinth on Three two-sided steps has inscribed names.

Cross has a base with four console brackets; octagonal shaft with bracketed and canopied figures of St George and the dragon; head has crucifix with flanking bracketed figures of St Mary and St John, and shield below.

Part of St Helen’s Remembrance Sunday service is taken at the war memorial which most of the villagers attend. Most year’s a member of the community will play the Last Post and Reveille on the bugle.

The memorial is dedicated to twelve men that died in the First World War and four in the Second World War. The Salmon and Mole families lost members in both wars.

Until recently Lawrence Salmon read out the names of these 16 men – this task is now carried out by a member of the Lively family – William Ernest Lively was killed during the first World War. Village children lay poppies

for each of the sixteen men and this year additional poppies will be laid in remembrance of the two RAF Service men who are buried in St Helen’s Churchyard – they are commemorated at the Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede.

The majority of the village (including The Salmon, Mole, and Lively families) are keen to see the memorial cleaned and the names re-recut as it is becoming increasingly more difficult to read them. The memorial is one of the focal points of the village. The Salmon and Lively families still live in the village.

The recently formed charity, The Friends of St Helen’s Church have pledged £1,330 to cover the balance of the monies needed and have organised an Auction of Promises this Saturday, 28th October in Clifford Chambers Village Hall. Doors open at 7pm.