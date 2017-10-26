Masons do all the leg work

THE physiotherapy department at Warwick Hospital has received a generous gift of a new leg press machine from a grateful ex-patient.

Alan Johnson received treatment with the pulmonary rehabilitation service in Physiotherapy at Warwick Hospital earlier this year.

It helps people manage their lung conditions by increasing overall fitness.

Mr Johnson heard that the team needed the new piece of equipment and went on to ask his Masonic Lodge whether they would consider gathering enough funds for the leg press.

Following Mr Johnson’s request, £250 was donated from Jephson Lodge, £200 from the Round Table and £1,350 from Warwickshire Masonic Charitable Association.

The ex-patient and his wife Hilary also donated £200 to make up the £2,000 for the leg press to be purchased.

Mr Johnson said: “We are very pleased that we have been able to help in acquiring this equipment and hope that it will help treat many physiotherapy patients in the years to come.”