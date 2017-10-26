Alcester man tried to persuade 15-year-old girl to have sex

An Alcester man tried to persuade a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him by promising to recover money she was owed if she did so.

But despite already having a reprimand for having sex with another under-age girl when he was also a teenager, Royston Greening has escaped being jailed.

He had originally pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity – but later changed his plea to guilty.

Greening (23) of Grafton Lane, was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years, and was ordered to take part in a rehabilitation activity and to pay £200 costs.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC also ordered him to register as a sex offender for an indefinite period, but for at least ten years, and made him subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

