Super Spencer makes it six wins from six

STRATFORD Cycling Club star Spencer Corder made it six wins out of six in the latest round of the West Midlands Cyclo Cross Series on Sunday.

Spencer secured victory by an emphatic 46 seconds, and he was followed home by team-mates Lewis Tinsley (5th), Alex Burden (9th), Joshua Darlow (11th) and Samuel Abbott (20th). Also in the mix was Zoe Parker (19th, 3rd girl) and Harriet Tinsley (25th, 6th girl).

Under-eight rider Tamsin Moss was eighth and second girl home, having the distinction of only racing three times so far in the series, but having two wins and a second place to her credit.

In the under-ten race, Ruben Stringfellow was fifth, followed by Callum Moss in ninth.

At the other end of the age range, newcomer Juliean Parker was fifth in the ladies’ 45+ race, while in the men’s races Philip Bromwich was 15th in the 45+ race. The 50 plus race saw Carl Max Taylor claim 14th and Robin Corder 26th.