Wicks claims club honours in Tempo 10k race

STRATFORD AC athletes dominated the local Tempo Winter 10k Series race at Ilmington on Sunday.

Storm Brian meant that Larkstoke was even more gruelling than usual with a full headwind.

And having ascended the brutal hill, a flock of sheep was spread across the road. It was just a rural racing incident and no-one seemed to mind — runners, farmers or sheep.

First home for Stratford AC was Neil Wicks (39.16), who was fifth overall and he claimed the V35 accolade. As usual, Wicks cycled to the race and back home too.

Under-20 Sam Weaving is showing what a great runner he is turning out to be and was eighth overall (40.37).

A couple of minutes later the more senior boys came in — an in-form David Smyth was 13th and took the V45 win by ten seconds from Ivan Sarti (42.58) whose supreme downhill ability did not quite give him enough lead to hold Smyth off.

Andrew Cox had a great run to be 17th in 43.40 and new to racing but showing excellent ability was Alex Hill, 19th in 43.58.

James Cusack has been a great supporter of this series for a long time and had a good run to come home in 29th (45.27).

Martyn Austin also ran very well considering he has been nursing a calf injury for several months. It seems Larkstoke didn’t finish it off and he was home in 47.28.

First home for the Stratford ladies was Ceri Shephard, coming back into fitness after a long injury. Shephard was the fifth lady home (48.32), so has a good shout in the series at the moment.

Lynne Hinson was seventh lady and pulled out another strong run in 49 minutes, closely followed by Emma Vickers an impressive ninth lady (50.10) and Suzi Graham 18th (55.14)

Completing the Stratford dominance of this race were Daniel Whittington, who came in in 58.58, Kimberley Lee in 65.25, Gemma Smith 73.46 and John Butler 76.24.