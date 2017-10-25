Henley Street to remain closed to vehicles for 16 months

Upper Henley Street will remain completely closed off to vehicles for at least the next 16 months Warwickshire County Council have confirmed.

Henley Street has been pedestrianised since the early 1990s but delivery and other vehicles had been able to use it during certain hours, up until earlier this year.

Terrorist attacks in London and Manchester originally forced the council to temporarily stop vehicles from using Henley Street at all times of the day.

However after considering the issue, the county council have now decided this restriction, affecting the section from Meer Street to Windsor Street, will remain in place for at least the next 16 months, after which it may be reviewed.

Back in March following the London Bridge terrorist attack, Warwickshire Police were keen to stress that there was no specific threat directed at Stratford.

Since vehicles were first stopped from going down Henley Street, there have been clues that the restrictions may remain in place for longer than first thought.

For example, two large planters, which would stop vehicles passing, have been moved to the middle of the street.

A revised planning application for a Shakespeare Statue on Henley Street, submitted this month, also seems to hint at the road’s long-term closure to traffic.

The updated application seeks permission to place the statue right in the middle of Henley Street close to the Meer Street junction, again something which would stop traffic from passing.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said: “The temporary closure of Henley Street to avoid and prevent potential danger to the community is scheduled to remain in place for the next 16 months. The decision on whether to make this closure permanent will be reviewed in due course.”

Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward BID, said: “I don’t think this is really just a case of this is good or bad for business. I think decisions on access on Henley Street are a work in progress, but the fact is some of our realities in Stratford have changed. We’re not a long way down the road from what happened in London and Manchester and I think businesses have been very understanding of the measures that have been put in place and everyone is working together to work it out.

“Businesses have had to adapt and planned vehicular access, for example to put up scaffolding will still be allowed, it’s just unplanned access, which would include deliveries, that will be restricted.

“Stratford is not alone, there are towns across the country that have seen access to streets restricted.”

Julie Crawshaw, chairman of the Stratford Society, added: “Our view is that Henley Street is a hugely important visitor destination. It may inconvenience businesses by them not being able to unload immediately outside their premises, but I think there’s a balance that has to be struck.

“There is an opportunity now to create an exceptional space outside the Birthplace Trust which could include all aspects of the public realm.”

She added that the society was much happier with the amended location for the Shakespeare statue.