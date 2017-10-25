Alveston juniors bag nine medals at championships

ALVESTON BC juniors celebrated winning nine medals after competing in the Warwickshire Restricted Singles championships in Warwick.

Youngsters from the club took three golds, three silver and three bronze after the competition involving more than 70 young players at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

Newcomer Suzie Swan, playing in her first tournament, enjoyed a day to remember by winning gold in the girls’ Under-12s event while Hannah Lawton proved successful in the U14s girls with a tense three-set win against Wellesbourne’s Danielle Hopper proving crucial.

It was an Alveston one-two in the girls’ U16s, with unbeaten Faith Christopherson taking gold, ahead of clubmate and fellow King’s High School pupil Grace Harvey.

There were also silver medals for Michael Rogers in the opening boys’ U10s event and Deva Bakthisaran in the boys’ U14s.

He had to work hard for his medal, losing just one of his group matches to get to the quarter-finals and being pipped 21-17 by Jack Pedley to seal his fate.

Another newcomer Aaron Beppin had the consolation of a bronze medal when he had to retire injured against eventual winner James Vaughan, from Kenilworth, in the semi-finals of the boys’ U12s.

Ethan Abbott (U16s boys) and Tom Smith (U18s boys) were both losing semi-finalists in their events to take bronze medals.

Alveston Juniors run weekly coaching sessions in Stratford and Leamington for players aged six to 18. Visit www.alvestonjuniors.co.uk for more details.