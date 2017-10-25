Warwickshire part company with bowling coach Richardson

WARWICKSHIRE have parted company with bowling coach Alan Richardson, who has left ‘by mutual consent’ following the Bears’ relegation to Division Two in the County Championship.

The 42-year-old former Warwickshire, Middlesex and Worcestershire paceman retired from playing to return to Edgbaston to coach in January 2014.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire, said: “We would like to thank Richo for his contribution to the club over the last four years.

“He is an extremely popular member of staff and has been part of a coaching team that has enjoyed success in the Natwest T20 Blast in 2014 and Royal London One Day Cup in 2016 and we wish him the very best as he moves on to his next challenge.”

Richardson said: “I would like to thank all the players, staff and members for their support during my time back at the club.

“It has been an experience I’ll never forget and to have reached two Lord’s finals and three T20 finals days in four seasons makes it all the more memorable.”

For all the Bears’ limited-over success, Warwickshire were relegated from the top flight by 61 points, losing nine of their 14 Championship matches.