Stratford MP raises a glass to refurbished Bidford pub

STRATFORD-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi joined staff and customers at The Bulls Head in Bidford on Avon to celebrate the pub’s £123,000 refurbishment.

The traditional high street pub has been given a stylish makeover to improve facilities and broaden its appeal.

Publican Christie Cartwright is overseeing the running of the Bulls Head Inn, but the day-to-day business will be down to new manager, Lisa Wilshaw. Lisa said: “The Bulls Head Inn has always been a traditional local and we are keen to maintain that by continuing to serve a great range of casks ales in a warm, welcoming setting. In addition, we have introduced a quality selection of wines and coffees and added a selection of nibbles to the traditional pub menu.

“We hope that the changes will attract more ladies and wine lovers looking for a place where they can feel comfortable visiting on their own or with colleagues, friends or family. The design team from Punch have a done a great job with the interior and we’ve had some very positive feedback from existing and new customers.”