New Rector installed by the Bishop of Warwick

THE Institution, Induction and Installation Service of the Reverend Richard Mutter took place on Tuesday 17th October 2017.

The Reverend Richard Mutter was installed as Rector in the Parishes of Bearley, Snitterfield and Wolverton with Norton Lindsey and Langley by The Right Reverend John Stroyan, Bishop of Warwick and The Reverend Clive Hogger, Acting Archdeacon Pastor at St James the Great Church Snitterfield.

A congregation of members of the parishes and invited dignitaries including Tim Cox Lord Lieutenant, Chairs of Parish Councils, representatives of the local schools, children’s groups, farming community, friends, family and clergy witnessed Richard being instituted, inducted and installed as Rector.

Richard will be based at the Vicarage in Snitterfield

Richard was born and bred in Worcester and went to school there before going on to university where he read Physics. Richard mainly worked in management consultancy until 2011 when he started theological training at Ripon College, Cuddesdon.

He served his curacy in a benefice of seven parishes in rural South Shropshire and is keen that the church should be seen as a key part of communal life and not something done just on Sundays

Richard is married to Collette and they have four children. He particularly enjoys cricket and rugby.