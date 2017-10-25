Family team kicks off with first win

A NEW football team in Ilmington is keeping it in the family.

An under 8s team has been set up at local club, Ilmington United, by Andrew Miles and his father-in-law Richard Law, and son George, aged seven.

Andrew and his wife, Sarah, live in the village and in true family tradition she has become chief fundraiser for the club while Richard is currently club chairman and a passionate supporter.

The boys now meet every Saturday for practices and games and soccer mad George is one of their star players.

The new season has got off to a great start with the under 8s winning their first match and the team has secured sponsorship from Stratford-based AGD Equipment Limited for a new strip.

Sarah said: “Ilmington United have a number of youth teams but they didn’t have an under 8s team. So when George decided he wanted to play, my dad said he would set one up if Andrew would help to run it.

“George eats, sleeps and breathes football, just like his dad. For all the boys though, it’s not about winning, it’s about having a go and enjoying themselves.”