Stratford AC’s Pozzi named in England’s Commonwealth Games squad

STRATFORD AC’S Andrew Pozzi has been selected by Team England for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 110m hurdler will head to the Gold Coast in Queensland for the Commonwealths between 4th April and 15th April in 2018 as part of a 75-strong England squad including Adam Gemili, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Greg Rutherford and Dina Asher-Smith.

“I’m delighted to have been selected to represent England at the Games in Australia,” said the 25-year-old, who will be desperate to impress on the big stage after struggling at the 2016 Rio Olympics in and World Championships in London last summer.

“England has a superb history in the 110m hurdles at the Commonwealths and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue this.

“The Games is a key part of a very exciting 2018 season for me where I hope to build on the progress I made in 2017.

“They will be extremely competitive with some of the world’s best hurdlers from the Commonwealth countries and I’m excited to challenge for a place on the podium.”

Team England

100m & relay: James Dasaolu, Adam Gemili, Asha Philip, Desiree Henry

200m & relay: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams

400m & relay: Matthew Hudson-Smith

110m hurdles: Andy Pozzi, Dave King

100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter

400m hurdles: Jack Green, Meghan Beesley

4x100m relay: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Ashleigh Nelson, Corinne Humphreys

4x400m relay: Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif, Martyn Rooney, George Caddick, Emily Diamond, Finette Agyapong, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Margaret Adeoye, Cheriece Hylton

800m: Kyle Langford, Elliot Giles, Andrew Osagie, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Adelle Tracey

1,500m: Charlie Grice, Sarah McDonald, Jessica Judd, Katie Snowden

5,000m: Laura Weightman

10,000m: Andy Vernon

Marathon: Alyson Dixon, Sonia Samuels

3,000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke, Iona Lake

20k Race Walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson, Gemma Bridge

High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Tom Gale, Chris Barker, Morgan Lake, Bethan Partridge

Pole vault: Adam Hague, Luke Cutts, Holly Bradshaw, Lucy Bryan, Molly Caudery

Long jump: Greg Rutherford, Dan Bramble, Lorraine Ugen, Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers

Triple jump: Nathan Fox, Nathan Douglas, Ben Williams

Shot put: Rachel Wallader, Amelia Strickler

Discus: Jade Lally

Hammer: Nick Miller, Taylor Campbell, Sophie Hitchon

Decathlon: Ashley Bryant, John Lane

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Niamh Emerson, Katie Stainton

