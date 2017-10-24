RSC committed to challenging unacceptable behaviour

The RSC has joined other theatre organisations in declaring that there can be no place for sexual harassment or abuse of power in the theatre industry.

RSC executive director Catherine Mallyon and RSC artistic director Gregory Doran have both signed the statement on behalf of the organisations which says that unacceptable behaviour will be swiftly challenged.

Representatives from 24 other theatre organisations have signed the statement, which has been released in response to reports and allegations of sexual harassment against high profile figures in recent weeks.

The statement reads:

“Following the reports and allegations of the last two weeks, first in America and, more recently, closer to home, we have come together to make clear that there can be no place for sexual harassment or abuse of power in our industry.

“We salute the bravery of everyone who calls out this abusive behaviour. We support a theatre culture that empowers people to speak up: a culture where abuse of power is always challenged.

“We are committed to working together to ensure that theatre is a safe space for all, where everyone is respected and listened to. The Royal Court Theatre’s Day of Action on Saturday 28 October is one important part of this process. Together, we are developing further ways to support people to speak up and to hold others to account.

“It is the responsibility of the industry to create and nurture a culture where unacceptable behaviour is swiftly challenged and addressed.

“We want to be absolutely clear and say again: there is no room for sexual harassment or abuse of power in the theatre. Everyone deserves to enjoy a happy, healthy and safe working environment. We will support you to speak out, and we will hear you when you do.”

Almeida Theatre – Rupert Goold, Denise Wood

Arcola Theatre – Mehmet Ergen, Leyla Nazli, Ben Todd

Battersea Arts Centre – David Jubb

Bridge Theatre – Nicholas Hytner, Nick Starr

Bristol Old Vic – Tom Morris, Emma Stenning

Bush Theatre – Madani Younis, Jon Gilchrist

Donmar Warehouse – Josie Rourke, Kate Pakenham

Gate Theatre – Ellen McDougall, Jo Royce

Hampstead Theatre – Edward Hall, Greg Ripley-Duggan

London Theatre Consortium – Emma Rees

Lyric Hammersmith – Sean Holmes, Sian Alexander

National Theatre – Rufus Norris, Lisa Burger

Old Vic – Matthew Warchus, Kate Varah

Orange Tree Theatre – Paul Miller, Sarah Nicholson

Royal Court Theatre – Vicky Featherstone, Lucy Davies

Royal Shakespeare Company – Gregory Doran, Catherine Mallyon

Shakespeare’s Globe – Emma Rice

Soho Theatre – Steve Marmion, Mark Godfrey

SOLT / UK Theatre – Julian Bird

Sonia Friedman Productions – Sonia Friedman

Theatr Clwyd – Tamara Harvey, Liam Evans-Ford

Theatre Royal Stratford East – Nadia Fall, Deborah Sawyerr

Tricycle Theatre – Indhu Rubasingham, Bridget Kalloushi

Young Vic – David Lan, Lucy Woollatt

West Yorkshire Playhouse – James Brining and Robin Hawkes