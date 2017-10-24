Town ready for one of their toughest tests of the season at Merthyr

CARL Adams believes Stratford Town will face one of the toughest fixtures in their Evo-Stik Southern Premier calendar when they visit Merthyr Town on Tuesday, writes Colin Stoner.

And despite a clear sense of frustration after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Royston Town, the Town manager said it would be typical of an unpredictable league for Stratford to upset the odds with a win.

Adams felt Town had only themselves to blame for not making it three wins in a week on Saturday.

Despite Ben Stephens’ stylishly-taken opener after two minutes, Town could not kick on to grab a crucial second goal and Royston levelled with a 62nd-minute goal from Sam Corcoran.

Now, they head to Merthyr’s 3G pitch at a hostile Penydarren Park to face a Valleys side looking to continue their promotion push.

“Going to Merthyr on a Tuesday night is going to be one of the hardest three games in the league during the season,” said Adams.

“It’s a test for my lads and let’s see how we stand up to it.

“We went there last season on a Tuesday night and drew.

“We did it last year and it would not surprise me if we go and draw or go and win. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.

“That’s why I get frustrated with games like Saturday against Royston. It was there for us to win. We go 1-0 up and we need to drive on for that second goal. We had chances but didn’t take them.”

Adams’ frustration was only increased by the sight of Edwin Ahenkorah limping off. The striker had to be subbed on 59 minutes, with Mike Taylor coming on, after damaging the knee which has blighted his last nine months.

Ahenkorah had only returned the previous week after a ligament injury and now Adams stressed they need to get to the bottom of the problem, even if that means surgery for the former Redditch forward.

“We need to really get it sorted,” said Adams. “It’s the same knee and it looks like he has got to go for a scan and see if he needs an operation.

“As a club, we can’t carry on the way it’s going.

“We can’t have Edwin out for six weeks, then in for two weeks and then out again. It’s not good for me and it’s not good for him.”