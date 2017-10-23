First class Passport to Adventure (Review)

PACK your bags and head to Arena Birmingham this half-term where you can set off on a glittering, globe-trotting adventure with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and friends in Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure.

In just two short hours you will be transported to the majestic African Savannah where you can meet Simba and the stars of Lion King before heading to London to fly through the midnight sky with Tinkerbell, Peter Pan and the Darling family as they take on dastardly Captain Hook and the Lost Boys in Neverland.

Next stop on this tour of some of Disney’s best-loved classics is the tropical ocean where the beautiful mermaid Ariel transports you to her underwater kingdom and introduces you to her friends Flounder and Sebastian while sharing her tale of true love.

The final destination for this epic voyage is Norway, where Queen Elsa and her sister Anna are waiting to tell their story of sisterly love, set against a twinkling backdrop of ice and snow.

With songs and soaring ballads, which have been part of family life for generations, there is no excuse for not joining in – but it was during Frozen that my six-year-old really enjoyed getting involved, belting out songs such as For The First Time in Forever and of course, Let it Go.

This is the second time we have been to see Disney on Ice in Birmingham and it just keeps on getting better – a first class adventure for Disney fans – of all ages!

If you want to grab your tickets for this adventure to remember you’ll have to be quick – the last departure is on 29th October.

Tickets are available via www.theticketfactory.com or by calling 0844 33 88 222.

Review by Clare Brennan.