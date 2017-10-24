Barber is champion duck!

ERVIN Bodor, centre, manager of Sporting Barbers, in Henley Street, Stratford, has been presented with the Shakespeare Duck Race corporate trophy by John Rees, Darin McLean, Jane Senior and Maria Graham-Martin, pictured above, who are members of Stratford Rotary Club Evening Group, which organised this summer’s Shakespeare Duck Race.

The Sporting Barbers’ Hairdresser Duck beat 32 corporate ducks to the finish line, and as well as a trophy and certificate, won a meal for four, kindly donated by Marco’s New York Italian.

The race took place over the August bank holiday weekend from Lucy’s Mill Bridge.

Duck race earns £2,500 for Scouts

More than 2,000 rubber ducks raced their way down the River Stour earlier this month, raising £2,500 for Newbold Sea Scouts.

The Duck Race took place on 14th October and was run by an adult volunteer group called the Active Support Unit at Newbold.

All the money raised will go towards equipment for the group and maintenance of the Scout hut.

Owen Lees, group Scout leader said: “I’d like to thank everyone who came and supported us. Scouting is thriving at the moment and events like this give us the opportunity to extend the activities we offer our young people.

“It’s also inspiring that the Active Support Unit has brought together so many volunteers to help.”

Nicki Wakeham, the Active Support Unit manager, added: “We are delighted at the support from the parents and community, and believe that our ability to support the Scout group will go from strength to strength.”