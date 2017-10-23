A COMPETITION to find Warwickshire’s top recycler has been launched.

The Warwickshire Recycling Champion of the Year 2018 contest is run by the Warwickshire Waste Partnership and will recognise local champions in each of the county’s five districts before crowning an overall winner.

The champion will be rewarded for their efforts with a staycation at a luxury hotel, with admission to local visitor attractions thrown in, courtesy of Shakespeare’s England.

Local winners and finalists will receive a package of eco-friendly recycling and garden goodies.

The competition is open to all Warwickshire residents and the deadline for online nominations is 30th November.

To enter the contest residents will need to be signed up to the Slim Your Bin campaign first. To sign up, see www.warwickshire.slim-your-bin.com.

Once registered, participants will be invited to nominate themselves as a Recycling Champion contender.

The second stage is a series of ‘bin slimming’ challenges focusing on wasting less and recycling more, such as putting the right thing in the right bin and minimising food waste.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, the county council’s portfolio holder for environment, said: “This contest is a wonderful opportunity for recycling champions in the community to gain recognition for their hard work and achievements and inspire others to waste less and recycle more too.”