Hotels’ marathon effort for the NSPCC

THIRTY one members of staff at QHotels in Stratford, some of whom are pictured below, swam 42 miles between them over 24 hours at the Stratford Manor Health Club on Wednesday, 4th October.

They raised £335 which will be donated to the NSPCC. QHotels also runs The Stratford hotel in town.

Stephanie Taylor, director of sales at QHotels Stratford Manor, said: “We wanted to raise money and awareness of the NSPCC and thought what better way than with an activity that all staff across the hotel can be involved in.

“The NSPCC is a great charity which we have supported for over a year now. Their work continues to change the lives of children across the UK, and it is something we are proud to support.”