Weekend results

FOOTBALL
Saturday 21st October
Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division
Stratford Town 1-1 Royston Town
FA Vase, First Round
Racing Club Warwick 2-0 Clipstone
Midland League, Division One
Studley 3-1 Bolehall Swifts
Challenge Vase, Second Round
Inkberrow 2-4 FC Stratford
Birmingham Vase, First Round
AFC Solihull 1-2 Alcester Town
AFC Somers 2-0 Henley Forest of Arden
Earlswood Town 1-1 Woodlands WMC
(Earlswood won 5-3 on pens)
Enville Athletic 1-3 Shipston Excelsior
Stratford Alliance
Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves 5-1 Ilmington United
Claverdon AFC 2-6 FISSC
FC Wickhamford 2-3 Badsey United
South Redditch Athletic v Northfield Athletic P
Summit Sports Division Two
Shipston Excelsior Reserves 0-5 West Heath Hayes
Studley Rangers 5-1 Henley Forest Reserves
Welford 2-2 FC Stratford A
Division Three
Blockley Sports 2-7 Bretforton Old Boys
FISSC Reserves 1-6 Inkberrow A
White Eagles 4-3 Tysoe United
HOCKEY
Saturday 21st October
Midlands Men’s Hockey League
Midlands Two
Stratford 5-0 Finchfield
2nd Team League, Midlands One
Burton 1-2 Stratford 2nds
3rd Team League, West Midlands Premier
Stratford 3rds 4-2 Bournville
Central League, South West One
Worcester 7ths 7-1 Stratford 4ths
Central League, South West Two
Bournville 4ths 7-3 Stratford 6ths
Midland RHA Women’s League, Feeder West
Stratford Ladies 1-1 Harborne 2nds
Warwickshire League, Division One
Hampton-in-Arden 1sts 5-0 Stratford Ladies 2nds
Division Three
Birmingham Wasps 0-4 Stratford Ladies 3rds
(Wasps conceded due to player unavailability)
Shipston 6-1 Olton & West Warwicks 4ths
RUGBY
Saturday 21st October
South West One East
Royal Wootton Bassett 45-10 Stratford-upon-Avon
Midlands Two West (South)
Droitwich 29-10 Southam
Midlands Three West (South)
Manor Park 24-26 Alcester
Old Leamingtonians 5-18 Shipston-on-Stour
Midlands Four West (South)
Claverdon 41-17 Birmingham Civil Service
Harbury 3-12 Stoke Old Boys