Weekend results

FOOTBALL

Saturday 21st October

Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division

Stratford Town 1-1 Royston Town

FA Vase, First Round

Racing Club Warwick 2-0 Clipstone

Midland League, Division One

Studley 3-1 Bolehall Swifts

Challenge Vase, Second Round

Inkberrow 2-4 FC Stratford

Birmingham Vase, First Round

AFC Solihull 1-2 Alcester Town

AFC Somers 2-0 Henley Forest of Arden

Earlswood Town 1-1 Woodlands WMC

(Earlswood won 5-3 on pens)

Enville Athletic 1-3 Shipston Excelsior

Stratford Alliance

Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves 5-1 Ilmington United

Claverdon AFC 2-6 FISSC

FC Wickhamford 2-3 Badsey United

South Redditch Athletic v Northfield Athletic P

Summit Sports Division Two

Shipston Excelsior Reserves 0-5 West Heath Hayes

Studley Rangers 5-1 Henley Forest Reserves

Welford 2-2 FC Stratford A

Division Three

Blockley Sports 2-7 Bretforton Old Boys

FISSC Reserves 1-6 Inkberrow A

White Eagles 4-3 Tysoe United

HOCKEY

Saturday 21st October

Midlands Men’s Hockey League

Midlands Two

Stratford 5-0 Finchfield

2nd Team League, Midlands One

Burton 1-2 Stratford 2nds

3rd Team League, West Midlands Premier

Stratford 3rds 4-2 Bournville

Central League, South West One

Worcester 7ths 7-1 Stratford 4ths

Central League, South West Two

Bournville 4ths 7-3 Stratford 6ths

Midland RHA Women’s League, Feeder West

Stratford Ladies 1-1 Harborne 2nds

Warwickshire League, Division One

Hampton-in-Arden 1sts 5-0 Stratford Ladies 2nds

Division Three

Birmingham Wasps 0-4 Stratford Ladies 3rds

(Wasps conceded due to player unavailability)

Shipston 6-1 Olton & West Warwicks 4ths

RUGBY

Saturday 21st October

South West One East

Royal Wootton Bassett 45-10 Stratford-upon-Avon

Midlands Two West (South)

Droitwich 29-10 Southam

Midlands Three West (South)

Manor Park 24-26 Alcester

Old Leamingtonians 5-18 Shipston-on-Stour

Midlands Four West (South)

Claverdon 41-17 Birmingham Civil Service

Harbury 3-12 Stoke Old Boys