Teenager arrested after disturbance in Warwick

WARWICKSHIRE Police were called to a disturbance in Old Square, Warwick last night, Friday.

Officers attending dealt with a large group of individuals involved in the disturbance, shortly before 10pm, which had resulted in a number of property windows being broken.

During the incident a police officer was assaulted with a piece of glass, sustaining minor injuries.

A 17-year-old boy from Warwick has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to a building. He is currently in custody.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the disturbance, or anyone who has any information about those involved, to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 492 of 20 October.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org