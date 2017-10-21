Ibiza is coming to Ragley Hall!

RAGLEY Hall has announced it will host a second major music event next year.

Classic Ibiza, in association with the Ministry, will be held at the stately home near Alcester, Warwickshire, on Saturday, 7th July – just seven weeks before Camper Calling returns for a third year.

The evening is being billed as ‘Warwickshire’s biggest dance party of the summer’ with The Urban Soul Orchestra playing classic Ibiza anthems, with live DJ and vocalists.

It is one of four events being held across the country.

Ibiza is one of the Balearic islands and is also well known for the lively nightlife in Ibiza Town and San Antonio, where major European nightclubs have summer outposts.

Global Gathering, a much larger, three-day dance festival, was held at Long Marston Airfield between 2001 and 2014.