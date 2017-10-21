Traves lead River Fest qualifiers after Avon contest

ANGLING

MARK Traves led the qualifiers for the River Fest national final after taking first place in the qualifying round held on the River Avon.

A total of 60 anglers competed in the contest held at Seven Meadows, Stannells and Manor Farm Luddington, with the final of the three zones going through to the final of the UK’s number one river competition on the river Wye at Hereford on 18th-19th November.

The top three weights on the day all came from Manor Farm and the overall winner was Traves. with 20lb 02oz. His net included two large barbel, the largest at more than 9lb.

Terry Trueman totalled 11lb 06oz to win the section at Seven Meadows and Scott Geens took first place at Seven Meadows/Stannells with 13lb 05oz to also book their places in next month’s final.

For more, see this week’s Herald.