Three generations in one boat on the river

STRATFORD-upon-Avon Boat Club has been encouraging sport in the Warwickshire area since 1874 and generations and families have benefitted from the facilities, equipment and coaching over the decades.

The boat club saw a special birthday treat for grandfather Robin Leach who rowed at the club at high level in his early years.

The birthday treat was arranged by his grandson Fred Tyler, a member of the club’s medal winning junior squad, grandfather Robin was taken out for a row on the River Avon with his grandson, daughter Penny Tyler (nee Leach) and son in law Jules Tyler.

Penny and Jules Tyler (Fred’s mother and father) had also previously rowed and taken part the Club’s Fun Regatta and support the junior squad at home and away regattas and heads

Steve Wellstead, junior co-ordinator at Stratford Boat Club, said: “We can easily see where Fred’s determination, drive and rowing skills come from. Although it was many years since grandfather Robin rowed a boat, he quickly got into the rhythm and the boat looked synchronized early into the session.”