Warwickshire Police Detective Sergeant receives Queen’s Police Medal

DETECTIVE Sergeant Kathryn Somerville has this week received her Queen’s Police Medal at Buckingham Palace.

Kathryn, an officer with Warwickshire Police, was recognised in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her Distinguished Services to Policing. She attended a special ceremony in London on Tuesday (October 17) where she was presented with her Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) by Princess Anne.During the past four years, Kathryn has worked tirelessly and with great resolve and passion to improve outcomes for children and young people, while developing the response to Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) across Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police.

Warwickshire Chief Constable Martin Jelley said “This was an extremely special day for Kathryn and I am delighted her dedication and hard work has been recognised in this distinguished national manner. I am extremely proud for Kathryn. She is an inspiration to others and is an excellent ambassador for Warwickshire Police, our West Mercia partners and the police service as a whole.

“Kathryn continues to be a pivotal member of our workforce who is committed to protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities. The dedication she has displayed to help protect and improve our service to young victims of such horrendous crimes is highly commendable”.

Warwickshire Police Federation Chairman Simon Payne added: “Kathryn’s dedication to duty and her unwavering support of young victims serves as an example to us all. I am very proud for her and her work to make Warwickshire a safer and more secure place for children and young people.”

Kathryn said of the presentation “I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and good wishes. It was an amazing day and I am overwhelmed by the whole experience”