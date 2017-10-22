Police knife surrender hailed a success

Thirty potentially dangerous knives are no longer on Stratford’s streets following a month-long knife surrender campaign by the police.

Across Warwickshire and West Mercia more than 600 knives were handed in anonymously at police stations, with Stratford’s haul including 29 knives and one meat cleaver.

All the blades collected will be taken to the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and used to create a 20-foot high guardian angel sculpture in memory of those who have lost their lives to knife crime.

Chief Inspector Sharon Canning said: “The streets of the Warwickshire and West Mercia policing areas are safer following this campaign. Each knife surrendered represents one less chance of another life being ended or ruined by knife crime.

“As well as taking more than 600 knives off the streets this operation has also given us the opportunity to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and the risk of carrying a knife. Hopefully, in future, people will think twice about carrying a knife.”