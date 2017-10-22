Garden village rail plan raised by councillor

A plan which could see a rail shuttle service established to the new garden village development at Long Marston Airfield, has been put forward by councillors at Stratford District Council.

The motion, put forward by Cllr Peter Morse, proposes extending the railway line, which runs to the Quinton Rail Technology Centre, 320 metres to a plot of land at Long Marston Airfield, where the new homes will be built.

An area of land has already been set aside by the developers of Long Marston Airfield, which has the potential to become a railway station to service the site.

With such an emphasis on sustainability and concerns locally over the extra traffic that is likely to come with the new development, the railway line could potentially help.

Cllr Peter Barnes, said: “This will save on local traffic and support the London train from Honeybourne, where the platform is built. This is in line with the core strategy and local commuters can cycle to the train along the greenway.

“Apparently 40% cycle to and from the train at present, then change clothes at work. The four miles of track is already there and used by freight trains at present, so this shuttle will do the job.

“A rail shuttle service from Long Marston to Honeybourne Station needs to be explored as an alternative to uncontrolled traffic growth on the wholly inadequate, unclassified, single lane road from Long Marston to Honeybourne, via Pebworth village, as well as reducing traffic on the dangerous B4362.”

A CALA Homes spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there will be space reserved at Long Marston for a railway station, should one be required in the future.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council said it would not be appropriate for the authority to comment on such a plan at this time.