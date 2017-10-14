PLANS for a £1million project to further enhance sports facilities at Moreton Morrell College have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The proposal outlines how a new rugby pitch, 3G all-weather pitch and a multi-use games area would be installed on land close to the college’s new sports centre, to the east of the site.

The pitches have been designed to meet the standards set by Sport England and would enable sporting activities to continue during wet weather, when traditional pitches are prone to waterlogging.

If approved the sports pitches and games area would further boost the college’s sports offering following the opening of its new £1.3million sports centre in September.

Angela Joyce, group principal and chief executive of Warwickshire College Group, said: “The continuing investment in sports facilities at Moreton Morrell College is part of the commitment WCG made following its closure of the sports curriculum at Henley-in-Arden.

“This further investment will provide the necessary range of facilities to meet student demand; to meet the skills demand for jobs in the health and fitness industry; support the continuing development of sports academies to nurture young talent; to form additional partnerships with professional sports clubs in the region; and aid the long-term financial sustainability of Moreton Morrell College, Warwickshire’s only land-based college.

“The additional facilities, like the new sports hall, will also have community use, primarily being utilised by young players and teams in local sports leagues.”

District Councillor Anne Parry, who is also chairman of Moreton Morrell Parish Council, said: “Speaking with my district council hat on, I understand that the college wants to develop its sports facilities, but I have requested more details about the floodlighting scheme, about the type of lights being used and the light management plan. Before we receive these details it is hard to offer a comment on the proposals.”

A decision on the sports pitches application is expected to be made in December.

Earlier this year Warwickshire College unveiled a £7million plan to redevelop Moreton Hall into a hotel training school, wedding and conference venue.