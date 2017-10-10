£50,000 research into new ways of cancer care

A £50,000 research project will look at new ways of delivering cancer care.

Clinicians at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust and The Shakespeare Hospice will lead the project that is being funded by businessman Sir Peter Rigby’s charitable foundation.

It is the second time that the two organisations have worked together. Previously, they developed a proposal to help cancer patients and survivors manage fatigue and support them in returning to work.

This vital project will help patients to maximise their wellbeing and regain a sense of normality at what is often a difficult time.

The funding for their latest project comes from the second round of the Rigby Award — a £250,000, five-year pot of cash that has been set aside by Sir Peter to fund medical research.

It was announced in 2015 at the same time as the Stratford-based businessman donated £250,000 to the Stratford Hospital £1million Appeal.

Angie Arnold, chief executive at The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We are delighted to receive this Rigby Award and extremely grateful to the Rigby Foundation for the generous prize.

“This innovative model is not used anywhere else, so we have a real opportunity to make a difference to people living with or overcoming cancer.

“The new Stratford Hospital is a fantastic facility and the Shakespeare Hospice is thrilled that such a significant investment has been made in providing first class cancer services to our local communities.”

Professor Diane Playford, of Warwick Medical School, said: “I am very grateful that the Rigby Foundation has chosen to support this exciting initiative. I feel proud and excited to be implementing a dedicated vocational rehabilitation service that will improve the lives of cancer survivors.”

Glen Burley, chief executive at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, added: “This support from the Rigby Foundation helps us to champion innovation in cancer care.

“We have already seen how much the new Rigby Unit at Stratford Hospital is going to benefit patients and I am very pleased that we are working in close partnership with the Shakespeare Hospice to enhance cancer services in South Warwickshire.”

The successful bidder for this year’s grant was announced at Stratford Hospital recently after presentations were made to a panel of judges.

On the same night updates were given on the previous year’s recipients, which included research on outpatient induction chemotherapy; research into if the one-stop nodal assessment improves the detection of lymph node metastases in colorectal cancer; work on the prediction of rectal tumour response to chemoradiotherapy on diffusion weighted MRI; and research on early breast cancer and its association with vitamin D deficiency.

Sir Peter Rigby said: “In addition to supporting the establishment of the new cancer unit, we wanted to make a longer term commitment to the work of the cancer units through an award which enabled healthcare professionals at both Warwick and Stratford to explore their ideas and visions for innovative research and initiatives in cancer related fields.

“This has been well received and already several suggested activities have been financed and are underway.

“This year’s award links the hospitals to the work of The Shakespeare Hospice, an increasingly important relationship as some future services will be delivered in the home as well as in specialist hospital units.”

The cancer unit at Stratford Hospital, similar to Warwick Hospital’s Aylesford Unit, carries Mr Rigby’s name and treated its first patient in August.