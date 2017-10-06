Stratford MP backs the Prime Minister amid calls for leadership contest

STRATFORD-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi has renewed his backing of the Prime Minister today saying he did not believe she was in trouble after she was urged to call a leadership election by the party’s former chairman.

Speaking on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Programme, Mr Zahawi played down criticism of Theresa May’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference explaining that coverage focusing on coughing and the P45 stunt was just tomorrow’s chip paper.

There has been growing pressure on the Prime Minister to call a leadership election this week after former chairman Grant Shapps said around 30 tory MPs were in favour of such a move.

Mr Zahawi said: “People in that room didn’t feel sorry for her, they thought that she was gritty and that her sense of public service was something they admired. I have been getting people in Stratford who are not supportive of the conservative party who have been coming up to me and saying, ‘we’re on her side’.

“Grant Shapps has been upset from the moment Theresa May became leader, I think he’s wrong, I think he needs to reflect on this week and I hope he does because he’s a talent in our party and I hope on Monday he’ll come back and put this behind him because there isn’t the support for this, there isn’t the support to remove Theresa May. For me this has been a mistake, he has misjudged the mood of the country, the parliamentary party and the membership.”

For a full interview with Mr Zahawi read next week’s Herald.