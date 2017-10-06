Historic Falcon Hotel to close until late 2018

Stratford’s historic Falcon Hotel will close for much of next year as the multi-million pound refurbishment of the building moves forward.

Work at the Falcon begun back in April, but this week the St James’s Hotel Group, which runs the business, confirmed that it will temporarily close from 22nd December 2017 until towards the end of 2018.

Nicholas Crawley, Managing Director of St James’s Hotel Group said: “The scale of works involved in restoring The Falcon is a lot more extensive than we had anticipated.

“The only way to carry out the necessary repairs safely to this 16th century building is to close the hotel completely until the project is finished. We will therefore combine phases one and two of reconstruction and we will plan to reopen towards the end of 2018.

“I would like to thank the team for all their support and patience and the management who have done their upmost to drive this high-specification project while minimising the impact on our guests.

“We will do our best to find vacancies and opportunities for staff from The Falcon in other hotels within the St James’s Hotel portfolio. However, when the new hotel opens in 2018 we expect to double the number of local jobs. We look forward to welcoming our guests back when we reopen as the Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon.”

25 members of staff currently at the Falcon will be affected by the closure.

Mr Crawley confirmed that clients who had booked in advance to use the Falcon are being notified of the closure and work would be undertaken with local hotels to try and relocate these guests.