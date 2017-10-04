Changes to Remembrance Sunday in Stratford

REMEMBRANCE Sunday commemorations in Stratford-upon-Avon will see changes this year.

Stratford Town Council civic secretary Charles Wilson said: “Over a number of years, it was becoming more obvious that many of those who regularly attend the Remembrance Sunday activities, were finding that the wreath laying ceremony followed by a church service, was just too long. Sadly this was beginning to affect the number of those who were attending the service, and therefore after full consultation with the British Legion, town council and the church, starting in 2017, a new format is to be introduced on Sunday 12th November.”

The Remembrance Sunday Service at the church will start at 10am, following the civic party procession, led by the ATC band, from the town hall. The service will last approximately 35 minutes.

The Act of Remembrance in the Garden of Remembrance will start at 10.50am. This will follow the usual format but slightly extended, to include parts of the former service in church – the Act of Commitment and singing the National Anthem – and will end around 11.15am.

The civic party return to the town hall for the march past and salute. Following the Contingent Parade, the Royal British Legion will retire to the RBL Club in Bull Street.

Members of the public who have attended the service in the Garden of Remembrance, are invited for refreshments in the neighbouring Parish Centre immediately afterwards.