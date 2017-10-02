Gifts galore at Stratford’s new PoundStore

STRATFORD Town Trust will take part in a trolley dash to help mark the official opening of Stratford-upon-Avon’s new PoundStore at the Maybird Centre on Wednesday 4th October at 10am.

Members of the Trust will have 100 seconds to race around the store fill their trolley and get back to the till before the time is up. The race against the clock will benefit local charities and organisations that Stratford Town Trust supports.

And among the £3,000 worth of giveaways that local shoppers can benefit from to mark the store’s opening, the first five customers who queue on the morning will receive a Lithium Upright Vacuum Hoover (RRP £279.99) for just £1. The next ten customers will grab themselves a Double Faux Leather Bed (priced at £149.99 RRP) for also £1.

The new PoundStore will be taking over the Poundstretcher store at the Maybird Centre.