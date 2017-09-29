Staff and customers lament Bodycare closure

STRATFORD has lost another popular retail outlet with the news that Bodycare in Bell Court closed its doors to customers last Friday.

Staff were given just 24 hours’ notice following the sudden announcement last week which saw the shop close after 15 years trading in the town centre; it’s understood eight staff have lost their jobs.

“Devastated!” Is how team manager Lyndsey Mckivett summed up the reaction of staff to the news. “Bodycare had known for the two years since the construction to Bell Court had started that we would potentially have to vacate so it was horrifying to find out we were completely in the dark about that until the day before closure.

Body Care bosses said they had wanted to stay at Bell Court which recently underwent a £30million revamp, and the arrival of new stores and restaurants and the Everyman cinema.

A Bodycare spokesman said: “We were disappointed that the landlord of the Stratford premises would not renew our lease, due to them wanting to redevelop the centre.

“As part of the consultation process employees were offered roles in other Bodycare stores, however these were declined.

“In the circumstances the company had no option but to proceed with redundancy, following which employees received all contractual and statutory entitlements.”

Many loyal customers have taken to social media lamenting the loss of yet another retail outlet in town.

