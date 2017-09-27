Historic market bell reinstated at Bell Court in Stratford

A 14th Century bell was reinstated at Bell Court on Wednesday during a special ceremony attended by three, past and present, Mayors of Stratford-upon-Avon.

The ceremony re-created a similar unveiling which took place at the former Bell Court development 30 years ago. Both were attended by Dr Geoffrey Lees, now aged 91, who was Mayor of Stratford between 1978 and 1979 and again between 1988 and 1989, as well as musicians from Snitterfield Handbell Ringers, including Gwen Smith who is in her 90s.

Today’s event was also attended by the current Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Victoria Alcock, and Juliet Short who was mayor in 2000 and helped ensure the safety of the bell.

Toby Saggers, Asset Manager, at UK & European Investments, the owners of Bell Court, said: “For many years, this historic bell has been linked to shopping in Stratford-upon-Avon. Between 1821 and 1920, it is believed to have hung in the timber framed Market Cross in Bridge Street where it sounded the start of trading to the people of the town.