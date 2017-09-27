Dog walker hit with chain

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing this week after a man was subjected to a vicious attack with a metal chain while walking his dogs through a park.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Rachel Priestly, of Warwickshire Police, said: “The victim and his girlfriend were walking their dogs through the park when they became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of young males.

“One of the males pulled a large metal chain and padlock from his rucksack and struck the victim in the face with it. The chain has been described as being larger than a motorcycle chain.

“The victim returned to his girlfriend’s address where they called an ambulance.

“It occurred in broad daylight so there will have been people in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or seen the group of males.

“Maybe you know someone who was carrying a rucksack with a large metal chain and padlock in it.”

The attack happened in Priory Park just off Priory Walk in Warwick last Monday, 18th September.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the park between 3pm and 4.30pm on that day.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident 287 of 18th September.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org