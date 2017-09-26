Stratford’s big wheel stops turning

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s controversial big wheel has stopped turning and is currently being dismantled before heading off to Leicester this evening, Tuesday.

The 144 seater wheel opened to the public in April but provoked criticism from some locals who said Stratford was not the type of town that needed a seaside attraction more suited to Blackpool.

Others welcomed the wheel as an alternative to Shakespeare and something families could enjoy.

Jan de Koning, director of de Koning Leisure Group Ltd – who own the observation wheel -said no decision had been made to return to Stratford in the future.

The wheel was due to be dismantled in October as previously agreed by its operators and Stratford District Council.