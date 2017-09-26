Stratford’s big wheel stops turning

By -
3
2654
Stratford's big wheel as seen from Stratford Cricket Club by the Recreation Ground. Photo: Mark Williamson

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s controversial big wheel has stopped turning and is currently being dismantled before heading off to Leicester this evening, Tuesday.

The 144 seater wheel opened to the public in April but provoked criticism from some locals who said Stratford was not the type of town that needed a seaside attraction more suited to Blackpool.

Others welcomed the wheel as an alternative to Shakespeare and something families could enjoy.

Jan de Koning, director of de Koning Leisure Group Ltd – who own the observation wheel -said no decision had been made to return to Stratford in the future.

The wheel was due to be dismantled in October as previously agreed by its operators and Stratford District Council.

 

  • SFX2017

    Hopefully it will be back and a permanent resident!!!!

  • Trevor Nelmes

    It is an eyesore I drive past every day. I shall be glad to see it gone. It is totally out of place.

  • wicked messenger

    Goodbye! Good riddance!