New affordable homes unveiled

A new £10million apartment complex has been opened in Stratford-upon-Avon by Nadhim Zahawi MP.

The 82-apartment building, named Fordham House, is located on the corner of Birmingham Road and Clopton Road has been developed by Orbit in partnership with Deeley Construction, ABD Developments and Stratford Town Trust.

It marks Orbit Housing’s first venture into the private rental market and was opened during a VIP event last Friday, attended by Mr Zahawi, Stratford mayor Cllr Victoria Alcock, Cllr Chris Saint, leader of the district council and a number of Orbit board members.

Orbit say the apartments will require minimum maintenance, are finished to a high standard and incorporate the latest cutting edge technology.

Mr Zahawi said: “I was delighted to formally open Fordham House and see the culmination of the innovative project that I visited earlier on during construction. Fordham House is unique in that it will give preference to those working in our NHS, our schools, and our emergency services, it truly is a blueprint for development and I was very pleased to be able to celebrate its opening with Orbit and all those involved in the project.”

Chris Crook, Orbit Homes board chair, added: “Orbit has been investing in providing quality homes and services to support its customers since 1967 and Fordham House is an extension of our commitment to provide a housing offer for everyone.

“As an ethical landlord, we have long-term investment plans to improve the social, economic and environmental prospects of communities and developments like Fordham House make a profit so we can re-invest into building more homes to suit all needs and aspirations.”

To support tenants at Fordham House, Orbit has created a new digital service designed to offer a bespoke online experience for new private rented customers.