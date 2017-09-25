Extra police patrols after ‘stranger danger’ incidents

EXTRA police were patrolling Alcester on Thursday and Friday, after three suspicious ‘stranger danger’ incidents happened after school on Wednesday (20th September).

A teenage girl was approached by a man, in Crooks Lane, asking if she was local and whether she knew where the nearest Sainsbury’s was, at around 3.30pm.

The man was described as white, in his 30s, bald, wearing tracksuit bottoms. It was reported to the police on Thursday 21st September, incident number 71.

In a second suspicious incident, a teenage girl was approached by a man asking for her mobile number and other personal questions, in Kinwarton Road.

The man was described as white, about 24-years-old, 5ft 9ins, dark hair, stubble, ‘chubby’ build, wearing a white t-shirt.

The man was in a silver or grey car, at 3.45pm. The incident was reported on Thursday 21st September, number 61.

In the third incident, a teenage girl was approached by a man asking for directions to Morrisons. He then continued to ask more personal questions.

The man was described as white, in his mid-30s, with short brown hair, 6ft, large build, wearing jeans and navy blue polo shirt with white stripes on the collar.

The man was in a small dark grey car, and approached the girl at approximately 3.50pm. It was reported to the police on Wednesday evening, incident number 400.

Special Inspector David Malin, of Alcester Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We have collated the information given to us by the witnesses and are following up with enquiries to establish the identity of the male(s) involved and the vehicle(s) they were in.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents should call 101 quoting the incident numbers shown.

Special Insp Malin added: “We also ask that if similar incidents like these happen in the future that the police are informed as soon as possible.”