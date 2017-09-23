School dinner firm is a first

A NEW company has been set up by Warwickshire County Council to provide dinners to almost 200 of the county’s schools.

Educaterers is part of an ambitious project which has seen the council set up its first Local Authority Traded Company.

The council has provided a successful catering service to schools over 25 years.

But the new, stand-alone company has more freedom to compete and bid for new contracts and reinvest back into the business.

As a traded company there is also more flexibility to work with local suppliers and producers.

Cllr Peter Butlin, the council’s portfolio holder for finance and property, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of the council’s first traded company.

“Educaterers will build on the success and reputation of the council’s school catering service, while being able to operate and compete on a more commercial basis.”

The new company will provide 25,000 school meals each day to 195 schools in Warwickshire and holds The Soil Association’s Silver Food for Life Award — a guarantee that fresh food is always on the menu.

Its menus use a selection of local, seasonal and organic ingredients that are free from endangered fish and include meat and dairy products from farms with good standards of animal welfare.

And among the initiatives designed to encourage take up of school meals Educaterers have launched the Nutrigang to primary schools. This campaign, which presents four friends with different hobbies and interests sharing a passion about food, is designed to create a more engaging lunchtime experience for younger pupils.

Terry Tredget, director of Catering of Educaterers added: “We’re committed to delivering a healthy and nutritious catering service that schools can confidently recommend to parents, ensuring pupils have a safe, caring and enjoyable food experience.”

Stratford-on-Avon District Council has also recently agreed to consider setting up its own company, which will build so-called affordable homes.