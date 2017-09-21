Unemployment up in Warwickshire

UNEMPLOYMENT in Warwickshire will continue to flat-line unless barriers to economic growth are removed, according to business leaders in the region.

In the month to August, unemployment rose slightly from 4,350 to 4,395.

Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said unemployment figures had fallen steadily in recent years but were beginning to flat-line.

She said: “There are, undoubtedly, barriers to business growth and it’s vitally important that we continue to try to remove those in order to ensure our economy grows and we create jobs for today and for the future.

“Of course, we have Brexit in the background and while it is causing uncertainty, there are many other factors.

“Businesses across the region are telling us that employment land is in short supply – so if they want to expand or if we want to attract new businesses here, it’s becoming increasingly tight. We have, in the past two weeks, met two MPs from the local area and raised this with them.

“We are meeting more MPs through our branches in the next few weeks and will certainly have this on the agenda when we speak to them about the issues facing businesses.

“Further to that, there is still an issue around skills and whether companies feel they can attract people with the right skills to fill the posts that they have available. Many firms see the solution to that as taking on apprenticeships and growing their own and we would very much encourage and advocate that.

“Of course, there are other barriers to growth – such as infrastructure, both physical and digital – that we need to address if we really want our businesses to grow, take on new people and help the economy to expand.”