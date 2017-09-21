Council appoints new cabinet role

A NEW appointment has been made to Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s ruling cabinet.

Cllr Tony Jefferson (Cons, Welcombe) will serve as the portfolio holder for health and community safety.

It is a new position that will compromise CCTV, community safety, health and wellbeing, NHS and Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG) liaison, legal services and land charges.

Cllr Jefferson has been a district councillor since 2014 and is vice-chairman of the strategic review group and a member of the leader’s policy advisory group.

He was previously chairman of overview and scrutiny committee and a member of audit and standards, both these roles have been relinquished as membership is incompatible with cabinet membership.

He has lived in the district since 1987 and has had a varied career in finance, economics, personnel and talent management.

He also worked in nationalised industries, mutual organisations, the voluntary and the private sector.

Council leader, Cllr Chris Saint, (Cons, Shipston North), said: “This new appointment is rather significant in the current climate, with the ongoing changes and reviews in health services, with this portfolio position being responsible for liaising with local health and hospital services.

“It is vital that the council has a seat at the table of any discussions that affect health services across our local area.”