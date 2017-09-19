Road claims second fatality in five days

A DRIVER has died in a second fatal accident on the same stretch of road in Bidford in just five days.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received several 999 calls to reports of a car which had collided with a tree on Buckle Street in Bidford-on-Avon shortly after 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “West Mercia Police is appealing for information relating to a fatal collision after a silver Ford Focus was in collision with a tree.

“The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man died at the scene.

“The Ford Focus was towing a Proton Savvy prior to the collision.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing but investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or for people who saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene along with police and fire colleagues.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When emergency services arrived they were faced with a car fire following the collision. Sadly, nothing could be done to save the driver of the car who was confirmed dead on scene.”

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “At approximately 4:40pm West Mercia Police received a report of a collision on the Honeybourne Road. The collision is believed to be between three vehicles.

“A road closure was in place on the Honeybourne Road at the crossroads of Cleave Road and Welford Road to the crossroads of Buckle Street and Blake’s Hill.

The road between Bidford and Honeybourne was also the scene of a fatal collision last Thursday in which a 16-year-old cyclist died.

The collision involved a bike and a silver Land Rover Freelander and occurred on Buckle Street at around 1.20pm.

The boy, who was riding his bike at the time, suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to hospital.

Police have yet to name the victim and are appealing for witnesses to the incident or people who may have seen the manner in which the vehicles were being driven prior to the collision, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 312S of 14th September.

Family tributes to both victims will feature in tomorrow’s Herald.