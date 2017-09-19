Meeting will update residents about Bishopton home latest

A PUBLIC meeting has been organised by Bishopton Residents’ Action Group (BRAGS) to present an update about the proposed 500 homes development, in Bishopton.

The meeting will be held on Monday 2nd October, at Bishopton Community Centre, in Stratford-upon-Avon, at 6.45pm, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions.

A number of hard copies of the Design Code for the new development can be reviewed, from 6.45pm until 7.15pm.

The BRAGS committee will update those who attend the meeting, from 7.15pm until 7.45pm, followed by questions and answers until 8.30pm.

The committee will deliver a summary of the main points and plan to wrap up the meeting at 8.45pm.

A detailed planning application is set to be submitted within a matter of weeks, the housebuilders behind the proposals have said.

Members of Stratford District Council’s west area planning committee unanimously approved the outline planning application for the 61-acre site between the A46 and Bishopton Lane, in August last year, subject to a section 106 agreement.

A spokeswoman for the developers Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes said last month (August): “Outline planning permission for up to 500 new homes off Bishopton Lane, in Stratford, has now been granted by Stratford District Council, with an associated section 106 agreement.”

The spokeswoman added that a reserved matters planning application will address the more detailed aspects of the development.

The site was in Stratford’s core strategy and had already been endorsed by the council for housing.

Plans include land allocated for a school, roads into the site from Bishopton Lane and The Ridgeway, and traffic lights on the single track canal bridge on Bishopton Lane.

Section 106 agreements are drafted when it is considered that a development will have significant impacts on the local area that cannot be moderated by means of conditions attached to a planning decision.