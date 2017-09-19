Spade work pays off on affordable housing initiative

Vital affordable housing in Stratford-on-Avon District could soon be built by the council after the authority agreed to fund a £30,000 business case into the idea.

During Monday’s Cabinet meeting members voted to fund investigations into the establishment of a council-owned housing company, after receiving a report from its Affordable Housing Working Group.

Ultimately if such a company was set up, housing could be built in an increasingly expensive part of the country, which people on lower incomes could afford.

By setting up its own separate company the council would avoid some of the high costs it would incur if it chose to directly build affordable houses itself.

Restrictions under the Localism Act 2011 also stipulate that councils can only carry out work for commercial purposes if it does so through a company.

The report presented detailed how a council-owned housing company would provide vital revenue, which could be used to offset diminishing government support in grants, whilst providing quality housing.

Presenting the report, Cllr Peter Richards, said: “A great deal of work has been done by this working group to look at how we can improve provision of affordable housing within the district.”

Cllr Tony Jefferson added: “I am fully behind this proposal and I welcome the initiative, hopefully we can progress as fast as possible.

The council’s decision to fund the business case has also been welcomed by Cllr Mark Cargill, who originally presented the idea as a motion last year.

At the time Cllr Cargill explained that larger housing organisations such as Orbit and Stonewater seemed to be refusing to take on smaller affordable housing schemes.

Speaking after Monday’s meeting, Cllr Cargill, said: “I think it’s an excellent decision, we now have to go through a due process, but we have established the principle of creating this company and building our own housing.

“It will now start to get more technical as we investigate the type of company we want to set up and demonstrate that it will be robust enough.

“I expect that that the route we go down will be a company limited by shares, this would give us flexibility in the future. We currently have large reserves at the council, but who knows where we will be in five years’ time? A company like this would provide the council with an income.

“We were finding that developers were applying to change section 106 agreements to alter the type of social housing they provided, with many wanting to build it off site.

“If we are able to establish a housing company, we can take control of the situation and make sure social housing is built where we want it to go, where it is most needed. These could be much smaller developments of maybe just two or three houses, but where local communities want them to be.”

Cllr Cargill said he was hopeful that progress on the business case could be made rapidly.

The council confirmed that the establishment of a housing company would not exclude partnership approaches or joint ventures, but these would be directed through the company on a scheme specific basis.