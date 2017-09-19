Shakespeare Birthplace Trust governance rests in new hands

THE Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, the headmaster of KES and the vicar of Holy Trinity Church will no longer make decisions about the running of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust under a new governance model.

The previous board of 32 trustees — which included six ex officio members including the above — has been replaced by a permanent board of eight to 12 trustees, supported by a new consultative council.

The trustees are Peter Kyle, chairman; John Russell, vice-chairman; Nick Abell; Colin Bennett; Ralph Bernard; Lady Cobham; Rebecca Dobbs; Kathy Gee; Ros Haigh; AJ Leon; Carol Rutter, and Lena Orlin.

Mr Kyle said: “Following a thorough review and consultation, the scheme delivers a

governance model appropriate to our needs as a charity which has a national and international remit in the 21st century.

“It has enabled the trust to form a new governing body with a balanced mix of trustees who are equal, appointed in their own right and for the skills and experience they can bring to our diverse activities.”

He added: “I’m delighted that our new governance model was unanimously endorsed by our former trustee body, and that many of them will continue to support our charity as members of the board or of the council.

“Their skills, experience and guidance have enabled the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to develop and reach out to more people than ever before over recent years, and will continue to play a vital part in sustaining the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.”

The previous trustees also included representatives from the likes of the British Library, the Royal Shakespeare Company, and the University of Warwick, 12 life trustees and up to five local representatives.

They came in for heavy criticism in October 2015 for voting to sell a plot land close to Anne Hathaway’s Cottage in Shottery so a relief road can be built as part of the controversial 800-home development in the village.

The trust has also begun the search for a new chief executive three months after Dr Diana Owen announced her intention to quit the role after ten years.

London-based recruitment firm, Saxton Bampfylde, is leading the recruitment process.