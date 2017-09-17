Former MP takes college role

FORMER Warwick MP Chris White has been appointed Warwickshire College’s first ever president.

It is thought to be a unique appointment in the further education sector and will see him act as an ambassador for the college, attracting potential partners and raising its profile.

The voluntary, unpaid and fixed-term role for Mr White comes three months after he lost his Warwick and Leamington seat at June’s snap General Election to Labour’s Matt Western.

He said: “I have worked closely with WCG for a number of years now and seen how its importance in the region has grown.

“I have also attended the apprenticeship graduation events for WCG and am convinced that this approach to securing the skills our region needs is here to stay and is going to grow.

“I hope to help bring WCG together with other key players in the region to work together profitably and positively.”

Angela Joyce, group principal and chief executive of Warwickshire College Group, added: “Chris has a strong career history and as the previous MP for Warwick and Leamington has an extensive network locally, regionally and nationally. He will be an excellent ambassador for WCG.

“Further education and skills provision is experiencing significant change and while it is welcome that this government expects much more from further education colleges, it means that there is increased expectation on the board of governors to ensure our seven colleges are successful.

“We also get a lot of excellent advice from our advisory boards, made up of highly-skilled individuals from across the region.

“We want to ensure that we are nurturing our connections with local and regional businesses so that they see us as the go to partner for any initiative around skills development for their workforce. The President role is designed to help WCG achieve its ambitions.”

In May, a study into the economic impact of Warwickshire College Group (WCG) showed that it makes a £705.8million contribution to the regional economy each year.