TV ghost hunters at Warwick Castle

By -
1
389
John Zaffis, the star of Syfy's Haunted Collector, will be joined Jeff Belanger, from the world's top paranormal show, Really's Ghost Adventures, at Warwick Castle from 22nd to 24th September.

GHOST hunters from several paranormal TV shows will be are taking over Warwick Castle for three days later this month.

Among them will be John Zaffis, the star of Syfy’s Haunted Collector, and Jeff Belanger, from the world’s top paranormal show, Really’s Ghost Adventures.

The convention takes place at the medieval castle from 22nd to 24th September.

It will also include guest talks from Russell Edwards, the man who believes he has solved the case of Jack the Ripper, paranormal investigator and author of The Haunted Harlequin, Nikki Folsom, as well as psychic medium, Claire Hinks, paranormal detective, Greg Lawson, andRobert Murch, a leading specialist on Ouija Boards and owner of the Ouija Board Museum based in Colorado, as well as several other well known paranormal researchers.

The three-day event is being organised for a second year by MJ Dickson, a paranormal investigator and founder of Sage Paranormal, after she spotted what she believes to be a ghost in the Kenilworth bedroom, which is said to be the most haunted room in the castle.

The 32-year-old took a picture of an information board, which told of a South African spiritualist who raised a girl from the dead as well as the story of the most infamous occultist, Aleister Crowley, who held séances in the castle along with the countess of Warwick.

But when MJ looked back at the snap she saw a spooky reflection in the image.

She said: “This is a real opportunity for people from first-time ghost hunters to paranormal experts to join us on a hunt of the castle and see what or who we come across. The lectures are interesting and the VIP Party will be loads of fun.”

 

See www.sageparacon.co.uk to find out how to win a ticket and prices.

  • Gary Val Tenuta

    Soon after the 1947 death of Aleister “The Beast” Crowley (history’s most notorious occultist), the urn containing his ashes mysteriously vanished.

    ASH: RETURN of the BEAST – Now, more than 60 years later, the urn has resurfaced and Seattle’s clergymen are dropping dead… one at a time… exactly nine days apart.

    It’s the most bizarre case that has ever landed on the desk of Seattle Police Detective, Brian Kane. It’s so bizarre that FBI Special Agent Rowena Ravenwood knows Kane will never solve it without her help. Her expertise is in realms of reality that Detective Kane thinks only exists in B-grade movies. He’s in for a very rude awakening. And what about his own dark and deeply personal connection to the case? How long can he keep it a secret? And how does an enigmatic young rock star fit into the picture?

    The future of the human race hangs in the balance. The clues to help solve the case are in desperately short supply and so is the amount of time remaining before all Hell breaks loose. And, according to Special Agent Ravenwood, that’s not just a figure of speech.

    REVIEWS:

    “Rivals the best I’ve ever read by Stephen King, Peter Straub, or Dean Koontz. Hell, Clive Barker would be proud of this one. Yes, it’s that good.” – Jeff Whelan

    “It threw me for a literary loop, and I could NOT put this baby down!. The characters are very realistic… the plot is amazing. The twists in this story were terrific.” – J. Wall, photographer

    “Brilliantly conceived and executed. I couldn’t put it down.” – Rai Aren, author of Secret Of The Sands

    “The writing was flawless, and the plot was so clever and enticing, that I would definitely recommend this book to anyone who enjoys occult mysteries. A riveting story.” – Sandra Carrington-Smith

    “A page turner… dragging you into a world where few authors have successfully gone… to the Gates of Hell and back! The thrill ride alone is worth the purchase.” – Valerie Bowen, author of the Mind of a Madman series

    “Wow…Dan Brown fans watch out! It’s gripping, tantalizing… I was hooked by the end of the first chapter and literally unwilling to put it down!” – Nikki, book blogger at Close Encounters With The Night Kind

    “I wasn’t so much reading the book as being sucked into the story with very little effort and seeing the story unfold in my mind through spectacular imagery…” – Michelle Parkins, South Africa

    “The character creation is fabulous.” – Christina M. Condy, goodreads.com reviewer

    “A good break after all the boy-meets-girl plots. Good writing… interesting concepts… a riddle and some clues to solve… I was reminded of Dennis Lehane. Very different from other horror fiction stories… even gave the whole Necronomicon tale a new spin.” – Cyma R. Kahn, goodreads.com reviewer

    “A close-the-drapes-and-hang-onto-your-seat-read. Highly recommend it.” – Meredith Wright Hutchins, attorney, Olympia, WA

    “An ending you will never see coming! Highly recommended!” – Lila L. Pinord, author of In Time, Min’s Monster, and Skye Dancer

    “Filled with magick… at times drawing one into the evil.” – Ellen In Atlanta, amazon.com reviewer

    “Plenty of atmosphere and a compelling narrative. A worthwhile roller-coaster ride.” – Bob Freeman, author of The Descendant

    “What a great story – fast paced and exciting, right to the end.” – Roxanne Bland, Of Werewolves And Other Strangers

    “Excellent read! Exciting, really moves right along & a wee touch of romance. You wont be sorry!” – Sue McRae, Stanwood, WA

    “If you are a fan of Stephen King, you would like this occult thriller. It’s not quite explainable and you can’t tear yourself away.” – John C. Stipa, Virginia

    “A tingly, spine-chilling little entry that belongs in any true horror aficionado’s collection.” – Wendy Potocki, author of The White Lady Murders

    “The narrative takes a different approach to the run-of-the-mill Satanist story line.The action builds nicely and we are drawn into the web of evil and dark revelations as the story progresses.The narrative is rich with details on magic, mystical cycles, and ancient gods and goddesses.” – Drake Morgan at Horror Novel Reviews

    “Although this is fiction it makes you wonder whether there is some truth behind the whole story. A real page turner.” – Anthony Cessar, Gudja, Malta
    •••••
    Reader discretion is advised: This book is intended for adult readers due to strong language and some implied sexual content of a deviant nature. Note: the sexual content is implied as opposed to graphic. It is not included as a gratuitous element. Rather, it is critical to the background of one of the primary characters, his personal development and the motivation driving his future behavior.

    KINDLE (U.S.) $2.99 – http://amzn.com/B006J6HRGE

    KINDLE (U.K.) £1.86 http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B006J6HRGE

    PAPERBACK (U.S.) $12.30 – http://amzn.com/1478314192

    PAPERBACK (U.K.) £9.95 – http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1478314192