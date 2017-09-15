TV ghost hunters at Warwick Castle

GHOST hunters from several paranormal TV shows will be are taking over Warwick Castle for three days later this month.

Among them will be John Zaffis, the star of Syfy’s Haunted Collector, and Jeff Belanger, from the world’s top paranormal show, Really’s Ghost Adventures.

The convention takes place at the medieval castle from 22nd to 24th September.

It will also include guest talks from Russell Edwards, the man who believes he has solved the case of Jack the Ripper, paranormal investigator and author of The Haunted Harlequin, Nikki Folsom, as well as psychic medium, Claire Hinks, paranormal detective, Greg Lawson, andRobert Murch, a leading specialist on Ouija Boards and owner of the Ouija Board Museum based in Colorado, as well as several other well known paranormal researchers.

The three-day event is being organised for a second year by MJ Dickson, a paranormal investigator and founder of Sage Paranormal, after she spotted what she believes to be a ghost in the Kenilworth bedroom, which is said to be the most haunted room in the castle.

The 32-year-old took a picture of an information board, which told of a South African spiritualist who raised a girl from the dead as well as the story of the most infamous occultist, Aleister Crowley, who held séances in the castle along with the countess of Warwick.

But when MJ looked back at the snap she saw a spooky reflection in the image.

She said: “This is a real opportunity for people from first-time ghost hunters to paranormal experts to join us on a hunt of the castle and see what or who we come across. The lectures are interesting and the VIP Party will be loads of fun.”

See www.sageparacon.co.uk to find out how to win a ticket and prices.