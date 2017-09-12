Police to launch knife surrender event

An operation to remove dangerous weapons from Warwickshire’s streets has been launched by the police.

For four weeks from 18th September Warwickshire Police will be supporting the ongoing national knife surrender campaign, designed to raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

During the month knife surrender bins will be located at police stations across the region, including in Stratford.

Anyone can use one of these bins to anonymously surrender a knife or other bladed item.

This is a surrender campaign as opposed to an amnesty, as there will be no immunity from prosecution should information come to light that one of the surrendered weapons may have been used in the commission of an offence.

The knives surrendered will be delivered to the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry where they will be used to build a plinth for a 20-foot high guardian angel sculpture in memory of those who have lost their life to knife crime.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Knife crime has a devastating effect on people’s lives – both for victims, perpetrators, their families and the wider community. While thankfully knife crime is not commonplace in Warwickshire, it’s still important that we all work together to rid knives from our streets.

“There is no circumstance where carrying a knife as a weapon is acceptable and, while some people wrongly perceive that a knife offers them some kind of protection, in reality it only serves to make them more vulnerable while placing those around them at greater risk.

“Every knife surrendered is one less that can cause death, destruction and misery, so I am very supportive of this campaign. I hope anyone who owns a knife – young or old – will take this opportunity to surrender their weapon and dispose of it safely.”