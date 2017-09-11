Recycled laptops available through community scheme

THE county has 120 recycled laptops available for community groups, voluntary organisations, town and parish councils to use for free, as part of a Community Computers Scheme for 2017.

Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce that community or voluntary organisations can apply, which includes town and parish councils, but only for community focused projects, not for administration.

Small-scale groups who have little or no IT equipment, and can show how it will be used to grow their organisation, as well as groups who do not have significant reserves or other resources, are also eligible to apply.

This year’s application process is online, and further information including guidance notes and access to the application form can be found by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfbWmye6_q5ovnXrPV_cmgGFVERAkReYYjOH9KEHPTQkcE7TA/viewform

The closing date for applications is Sunday 24th September 2017.